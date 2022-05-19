Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $119.50 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.