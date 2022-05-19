Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ LE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,334. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $393.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.