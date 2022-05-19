Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $1,491,600.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04.

On Thursday, February 24th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00.

On Saturday, February 19th, James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $346,232.80.

Shares of LSCC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 34,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,452. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

