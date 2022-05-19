Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

