Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 791,915 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,068,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

