Leede Jones Gab Comments on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.

