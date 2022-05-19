Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 44,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.09.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
