LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), reports. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion.

NYSE LPL opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

