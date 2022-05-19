LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), reports. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.
Shares of LG Display stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.26.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
