LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), reports. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LG Display by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 79,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LG Display by 42.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold”.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

