Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 30,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.