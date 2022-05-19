Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

