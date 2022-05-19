Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $335,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Life Storage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

