Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 285,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

