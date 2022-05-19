LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Lake Street Capital

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,640 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

