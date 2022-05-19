Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LAD opened at $290.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.14. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.20 and a 12-month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

