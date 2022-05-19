Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LAD opened at $290.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.14. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.20 and a 12-month high of $387.63.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
