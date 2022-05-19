Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 405,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,328. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

