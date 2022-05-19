Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lizhi by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

