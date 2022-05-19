Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 61 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.50 ($0.70).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 43.37 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.22. The stock has a market cap of £30.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($167,079.44). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($289,694.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

