Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.36 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($167,079.44). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($289,694.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

