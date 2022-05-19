LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LMS remained flat at $GBX 35.10 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,423. LMS Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.92 ($0.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £28.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of LMS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

