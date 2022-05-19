Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.41. 74,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.