Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.76 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.36.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.