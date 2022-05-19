Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $292.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.70.
LOW opened at $183.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $179.76 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
