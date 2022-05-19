Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,814. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $179.76 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average is $228.36.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

