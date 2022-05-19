Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Director Acquires $28,450.00 in Stock

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) Director Barbara L. Rayner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LYLT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10.
Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. Loyalty Ventures’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
