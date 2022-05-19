Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Director Acquires $28,450.00 in Stock

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) Director Barbara L. Rayner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LYLT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. Loyalty Ventures’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Loyalty Ventures (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

