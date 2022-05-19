LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

