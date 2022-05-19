Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 601,942 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Eclipse Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth $53,587,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lucira Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Lucira Health has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $11.10.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.