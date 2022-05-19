Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LVLU traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 506,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVLU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.