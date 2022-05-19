LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 139 ($1.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 155.60 ($1.92).

About LXI REIT (Get Rating)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

