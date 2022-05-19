LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 139 ($1.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 155.60 ($1.92).
