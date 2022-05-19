LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.