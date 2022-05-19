Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY23 guidance at $4.13-$4.52 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.130-$4.520 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,771,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,979.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

