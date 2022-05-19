Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $834.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 76.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

