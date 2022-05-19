Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $848.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

