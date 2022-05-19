MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.