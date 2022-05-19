Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MANU opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $686.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

