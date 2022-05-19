MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

