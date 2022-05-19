Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $858,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $30,902,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

MRVI stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

