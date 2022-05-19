MariMed (MRMD) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MariMed to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MariMed has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MariMed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 278 687 681 29 2.28

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 132.95%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors -184.35% -256.78% -16.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 30.52 MariMed Competitors $238.87 million -$88.85 million -7.57

MariMed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MariMed beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

