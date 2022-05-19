Mark C. Biderman Sells 10,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 1,490,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

