MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

