Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. Equities analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Markforged by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

