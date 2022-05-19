Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 215 ($2.65) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.63) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 88.10.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

