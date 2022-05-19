Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.40.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

