Marvell Technology (MRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.480-$0.540 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.48-0.54 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.