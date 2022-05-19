Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 2,174 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.