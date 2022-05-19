Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

