McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver Sells 50,000 Shares

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver sold 50,000 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,020.50.

Shares of MCB traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.95. 23,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,962. McCoy Global Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

