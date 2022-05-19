Medtronic (MDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $1.560-$1.580 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.56-1.58 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.76.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 241,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.