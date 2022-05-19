Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael R. Dury Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

