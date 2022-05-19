Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) CEO Michael R. Dury Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MBINN opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

